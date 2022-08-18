HEALTHINDIA

India logs 12,608 new Covid cases, 72 deaths

India on Thursday reported 12,608 new Covid-19 cases and 72 deaths, said the Union Health Ministry.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,27,206.

The active caseload is 1,01,343, accounting for 0.23 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,251 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,36,70,315. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate marginally increased to 3.48 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.20 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,62,020 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.14 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 208.95 crore, achieved via 2,77,65,601 sessions

Over 3.98 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

