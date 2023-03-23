HEALTHINDIA

India logs 1,300 new Covid infections, 3 deaths

India recorded 1,300 fresh Covid cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data on Thursday.

Country’s total active caseload currently stands at 7,605 which is 0.02 per cent of total cases.

With the fresh fatalities, one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the death toll due to the virus reached 5,30,816.

The recovery of 718 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,60,997. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.

Daily positivity rate stands 1.46 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate at 1.08 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 89,078 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests to over 92.06 crore.

India has administered total 220.65 crore vaccine against Covid that includes 7,530 doses vaccine in last 24 hours, the ministry said.

