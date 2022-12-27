HEALTHINDIA

India logs 157 new Covid cases in 24 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

In the last 24 hours, India registered a total of 157 fresh Covid-19 cases, against the 196 reported the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

There were no Covid deaths reported in the same period.

The active caseload currently stands at 3,421 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The weekly and daily positivity rates stood at 0.18 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively.

The recovery of 163 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,43,342. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 49,464 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.99 crore.

With 97,622 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 inoculation coverage exceeded 220.06 crore as of Tuesday morning.

20221227-114602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK reports another 39,906 coronavirus cases

    Second dose for 45+ resumes in Telangana

    Pak NCOC bans processions on Youm-e-Ali

    UK to add India’s Covaxin to approved list from Nov 22