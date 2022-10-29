HEALTHINDIA

India logs 1,574 new Covid cases, 9 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,574 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, the Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,29,008 as per the report.

The active caseload at 18,802 accounted for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,161 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,02,852. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 0.95 per cent and 1.11 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,65,901 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.07 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.62 crore.

