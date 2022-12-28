HEALTHINDIA

India logs 188 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

India reported a total 188 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday in the last 24 hrs, against 157 cases reported the previous day, said Union Health Ministry.

However, no Covid related death has been reported in the same period in the country. The active caseload of the country stands at 3,468 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The weekly positive rate of the country currently stands at 0.18 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.14 per cent.

The recovery of 141 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,43,483. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,34,995 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 91.01 crore.

With 90,529 vaccines administered in last 24 hrs, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.07 crore as of Wednesday morning.

20221228-113603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Omicron fears: BMC clamps stringent home isolation norms

    Delhi reports 378 fresh Covid cases, two deaths

    BA.5 Omicron subvariant accounts for nearly 80% new infections in US

    Minister’s assurance prompts Andhra junior docs to call off strike