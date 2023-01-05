HEALTHINDIA

India logs 188 new Covid cases

India reported a marginal rise of 188 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, against the 175 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active caseload has declined to 2,554, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The weekly and daily positivity rates stood at 0.12 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively.

The recovery of 201 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,46,055. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,93,051 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 91.15 crore.

With 61,828 vaccines administered in last 24 hourss, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.12 crore as of Thursday morning.

