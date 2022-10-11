India reported 1,957 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 2,424 Covid cases recorded on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

In the same period, the country has recorded eight more Covid related deaths, taking the death toll to 5,28,822 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload presently stands at 27,374 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,654 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,60,198. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.71 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 1.21 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,76,125 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.73 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.04 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

