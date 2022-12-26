HEALTHINDIA

India logs 196 Covid cases in past 24 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

India reported 196 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours against the previous day’s 227 count, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting via video conferencing with the Indian Medical Association later in the day on Covid-19 situation and preparedness.

The active caseload stands at 3,428, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the total positive cases.

As per the data, the weekly positive rate currently stands at 0.16 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.56 per cent.

Recovery of 190 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,43,179. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 35,173 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.99 crore.

With 29,818 vaccines administered in the last 24 hrs, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.05 crore as of this morning.

20221226-113803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China airport cancels flights amid Covid outbreak

    Sputnik Light, as booster jab, 83% effective against Covid: Study

    12-year girl latest rabies victim in Kerala despite vaccine

    K’taka logs 278 Covid cases, 3 deaths in a day