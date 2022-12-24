HEALTHINDIA

India logs 201 fresh Covid infections, 1 death

NewsWire
0
0

India has reported 201 fresh Covid cases and one fatality in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

With the fresh fatality, the death toll due to the virus reached 5,30,691.

Active caseload of the country stands at 3,397 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the total cases.

The weekly positive rate currently stands at 0.14 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.15 per cent.

The recovery of 183 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,42,791. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,36,315 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.97 crore.

With 1,05,044 vaccines administered in the same period, country’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.04 crore.

On Friday, the country had registered 163 Covid cases.

20221224-123402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Commonwealth leaders committed to funding on fight against malaria

    Govt should consider 3-4 day long lockdown: Gujarat HC

    US CDC recommends Novavax’s Covid vaccine for adults

    Mexican President again tests positive for Covid