HEALTHINDIA

India logs 2,060 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

In the last 24 hours, India logged 2,060 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The new deaths took the nationwide tally to 5,28,905.

The active caseload at 26,834 accounts for 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,841 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,75,149. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.86 per cent and 1.02 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,10,863 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.86 crore.

As of Monday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.33 crore.

Over 4.11 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20221017-120602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid caseload tops 289.2

    One Omicron patient already recovered, another in quarantine, says K’taka

    IMA defamed Harsh Vardhan, fabricated facts for cheap publicity: DMA (Ld)

    TN slashes Covid test charge at private labs to Rs 900