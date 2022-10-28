HEALTHINDIA

India logs 2,208 fresh Covid cases, 12 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

India reported 2,208 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours against the previous day’s 1,112 count, as per Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

In the same period, 12 Covid-related deaths took the national fatalities tally to 5,28,999.

Meanwhile, the active caseload presently stands at 19,398 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,619 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,00,691. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 1.55 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate also stands at 1.12 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,42,704 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 90.05 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.60 crore.

Over 4.12 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20221028-105602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports 299 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

    Karnataka logs 50K new Covid cases, 19 deaths

    Delhi imposes night curfew between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. till...

    New Zealand reports 23 new Covid cases