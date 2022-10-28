India reported 2,208 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours against the previous day’s 1,112 count, as per Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

In the same period, 12 Covid-related deaths took the national fatalities tally to 5,28,999.

Meanwhile, the active caseload presently stands at 19,398 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,619 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,00,691. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 1.55 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate also stands at 1.12 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,42,704 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 90.05 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.60 crore.

Over 4.12 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

