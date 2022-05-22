India on Sunday reported 2,226 fresh Covid cases, a decline against the 2,323 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country also reported 65 Covid fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 5,24,413.

The active caseload currently stands at 14,995 cases, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,202 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,97,003. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate slightly increased to 0.50 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.50 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,42,681 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.67 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 192.28 crore, achieved via 2,42,06,537 sessions.

Over 3.28 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.

