India logs 226 fresh Covid cases

India reported 226 fresh Covid cases on Saturday in the last 24 hours, a marginal decline against against the 243 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active caseload currently stood at 3,653 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The weekly and daily positivity rates were 0.15 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.

The recovery of 179 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,44,029. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,87,983 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 91.07 crore.

With 91,732 vaccines administered in last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 inoculation coverage exceeded 220.10 crore as of Saturday morning.

