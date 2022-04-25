HEALTHINDIA

India logs 2,541 fresh Covid cases, 30 deaths in past 24 hrs

India reported 2,541 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, a marginal decline against previous day’s count of 2,593, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Also in the same period, an additional 30 Covid fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 522,223.

The number of India’s active caseload has increased to 16,522, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,862 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,21,341. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,02,115 tests were conducted, increasing the overall to 83.50 crore.

While, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.54 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a considerable spike at 0.84 per cent.

As of Monday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 187.71 crore, achieved via 2,30,40,984 sessions.

Over 2.66 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

