HEALTHINDIA

India logs 2,897 Covid cases in last 24 hrs, 54 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

India on Wednesday registered a rise in fresh Covid-19 cases at 2,897, against previous day’s 2,288, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, 54 Covid fatalities were reported taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,157.

The active caseload presently stands at 19,494 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the total positive cases.

With the recovery of 2,986 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally has risen to 4,25,66,935. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also reported a rise at 0.61 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 0.74 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,72,190 tests were conducted across the country increasing the overall to 84.19 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 190.67 crore, achieved via 2,37,57,172 sessions.

Over 3.09 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20220511-104602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brain dead man’s organs save lives of three

    ‘Most horrific experience’: Delhi woman doc gets Covid thrice, twice post...

    India reports 31K new Covid infections, active cases lowest in 188...

    Seaweed may help stop Covid virus from infecting human cells: Study