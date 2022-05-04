HEALTHINDIA

India logs 3,205 fresh Covid cases, 31 deaths

India reported an increase in Covid-19 cases with 3,205 fresh infections recorded in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 2,568 infections were registered, as per the Ministry data.

During the same period, the country logged 31 Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide toll to 5,23,920.

The active caseload also reported rise at 19,509 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

Recovery of 2,802 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally of the recovered to 4,25,44,689. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s Daily Positivity rate has been reported 0.76 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 0.98 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,27,327 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.89 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 189.48 crore, achieved via 2,34,46,113 sessions.

Over 2.95 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

