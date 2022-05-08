HEALTHINDIA

India logs 3,451 new Covid cases, 40 deaths

India on Sunday reported 3,451 new Covid cases, a decline against the 3,805 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, 40 new Covid fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,064.

The active caseload of the country has increased to 20,635 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,079 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,57,495. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate stood at 0.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.83 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,60,613 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.06 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 190.20 crore, achieved via 2,36,46,697 sessions.

Over 3.04 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

