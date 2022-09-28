HEALTHINDIA

India logs 3,615 new Covid cases, 22 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 3,615 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,28,584.

The active caseload at 40,979 accounts for 0.09 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,972 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,09,525. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.12 per cent and 1.55 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,23,293 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.44 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 217.96 crore.

Over 4.09 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

