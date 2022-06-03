HEALTHINDIA

India logs 4,041 new cases, 10 deaths

India on Friday reported an increase of 4,041 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against the 3,712 infections registered the previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Also in the same period, 10 new Covid fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,24,651.

The active caseload of the country also increased to 21,177 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,363 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,22,757. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate reported a spike of 0.95 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.73 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,25,379 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.17 crore.

As of Friday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 193.83 crore, achieved via 2,46,63,629 sessions.

Over 3.42 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20220603-104802

