India logs 4,043 fresh Covid cases, 15 deaths

India on Tuesday reported 4,043 fresh Covid infections and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll due to Covid mounted to 5,28,370.

On Monday, 4,858 infections were recorded.

Active caseload presently stands at 47,379 cases, accounting for 0.11 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,676 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,67,340. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, daily positivity rate stands at 1.37 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country at 1.81 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,95,894 tests were conducted, increasing the overall tally to over 89.20 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, Covid vaccination coverage exceeded 216.83 crore.

Over 4.08 crore adolescents have been administered with first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of inoculation drive for this age bracket.

20220920-103003

