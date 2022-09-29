HEALTHINDIA

India logs 4,272 fresh Covid infections, 27 deaths

India on Thursday reported 4,272 fresh Covid infections in the past 24 hours against the previous day’s 3,615 count, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

During the same period, 27 more Covid-related deaths took the nationwide death toll to 5,28,611.

Meanwhile, the active caseload stands at 40,750 cases, accounting for 0.09 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,474 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,13,999. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 1.35 per cent and the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 1.51 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,16,916 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.47 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.17 crore.

Over 4.09 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

