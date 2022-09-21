HEALTHINDIA

India logs 4,510 fresh Covid infection, 33 deaths

India on Wednesday reported 4,510 fresh Covid infections in the past 24 hours, against previous day’s 4,043 count, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, 33 more Covid-related deaths took the national fatalities tally to 5,28,403, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload presently stands at 46,216 cases, accounting for 0.10 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,640 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,72,980. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 1.33 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently also stands at 1.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,39,994 tests were conducted, increasing the overall tally to over 89.23 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 216.95 crore.

Over 4.08 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

