HEALTHINDIA

India logs 5,676 new Covid case

NewsWire
0
0

India reported 5,676 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, and the active caseload stood at 37,093, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

On Monday, India reported 5,880 Covid cases and the active caseload was 35,199.

The daily positivity rate was at 2.88 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 3.81 per cent).

The total tests conducted so far were 92.30 crore, including 1,96,796 tests done in the last 24 hours.

A total of 220.66 crore vaccine doses, including 95.21 crore second dose and 22.87 crore precaution dose, have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The active cases stand at 0.08 per cent and recovery rate currently is 98.73 per cent.

There are 3,761 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 4,42,00,079.

20230411-112601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Africa produces 1rst Covid test kit

    Moosewale’s father hospitalised in Chandigarh

    Gurugram leads in Haryana with over 36L vaccinated

    UK records another 10,406 Covid cases, 445 deaths