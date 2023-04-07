HEALTHINDIA

India logs 6,050 fresh Covid-19 cases

NewsWire
0
0

India has recorded 6,050 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

With 3,320 recoveries in the same time span, the total number of recoveries reached 4,41,85,858. The recovery rate currently at 98.75 per cent.

The daily positivity rate stood at 3.39 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate at 3.02 per cent.

The active caseload currently stands at 28,303.

With 1,78,533 tests conducted in the same time span, total number of tests reached 92.25 crore.

A total of 2,334 doses have been administered in last 24 hours, taking the total number of inoculations to 220.66 crore.

20230407-110203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    OYO to cover Covid vax cost for employees, families in India

    High alert in 4 dists of K’taka after Centre’s warning on...

    Ugandan scientists warn of third wave of Covid-19 as second wanes

    Yogi gets ready to tackle ‘Black Fungus’ in UP