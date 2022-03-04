HEALTH

India logs 6,396 new Covid cases, 201 deaths

By NewsWire
0
0

India reported 6,396 fresh Covid infections and 201 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Friday morning.

With the new Covid related deaths, the death toll has reached 5,14,589

The active cases have further reduced to 69,897 which constitute 0.16 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, said the ministry report.

The recovery of 13,450 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,23,67,070. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.64 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.

Also in the same period, a total of 9,23,351 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 77.09 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has come down to 0.90 per cent while the daily positivity rate has further fallen at 0.69 per cent.

With the administration of over 24.84 lakh Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s inoculation coverage has reached 178.29 crore as of Friday morning. This has been achieved through 2,06,05,684 sessions.

More than 15.49 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Friday morning.

20220304-100803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.