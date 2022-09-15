HEALTHINDIA

India logs 6,422 New Covid cases, 34 deaths

India logged 6,422 new Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The new fatalities have increased the nationwide death toll to 5,28,250.

The active caseload increased to 46,389, accounting for 0.1 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,748 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,41,840. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood 2.04 per cent and 1.71 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,14,692 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.06 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 215.98 crore.

Over 4.07 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20220915-110002

