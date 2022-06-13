HEALTHINDIA

India logs 8,084 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

India on Monday reported 8,084 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a decline against the 8,582 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

Also in the same period, the country logged 10 new Covid fatalities, which took the overall death toll to 5,24,771.

The active caseload increased to 47,995, accounting for 0.11 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,592 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,57,335. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate has increased to 3.24 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.21 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,49,418 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.51 crore.

As of Monday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 195.19 crore, achieved via 2,50,56,366 sessions.

Over 3.51 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

