The coronavirus situation in India appears to be stabilizing as the country recorded 84,332 new Covid cases, and 4,002 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Saturday.

This is the fifth consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh Covid cases and also the lowest in 73 days.

On June 8, India recorded 86,498 cases, lowest since April 2 when the country logged 89,129 new cases.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,93,59,155 with 10,80,690 active cases and 3,67,081 deaths so far.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,21,311 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,79,11,384 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 24,96,00,304 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 34,33,763 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has not yet given data as to how many tests were were done in the last 24 hours, till filing of this report.

–IANS

