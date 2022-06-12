HEALTHINDIA

India logs 8,582 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

India on Sunday reported 8,582 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, an increase against the 8,329 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country reported four new Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,761.

Meanwhile, the active caseload also increased to 44,513, accounting for 0.10 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,435 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative number to 4,26,52,743. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate rose to 2.71 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.02 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,16,179 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.48 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 195.07 crore, achieved via 2,50,27,810 sessions.

Over 3.51 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20220612-113602

