BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India maintained post-pandemic growth momentum, says Sitharaman

NewsWire
0
0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India has maintained accelerated growth momentum, after the contraction in 2020, by balancing the immediate needs of the economy with long-term structural reforms.

She said this on Wednesday while speaking in the first session of the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Washington DC on the sidelines of the ongoing IMF-WB annual meetings 2022.

She spoke on the global economy, focussing on India’s economic development and policy responses, the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Sitharaman called for enhanced policy cooperation and sharing of experiences to deal with downside risks and their spillovers.

The Finance Minister is expected to make her interventions in several sessions during the two-day meeting, official sources said.

20221013-094801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China’s semiconductor output dips 17% in July amid US threat

    Kanpur airport to have new terminal building and apron

    UP to emerge as hub of distilleries

    Level-playing field between private, public 5G networks absurd: BIF