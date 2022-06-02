India is fighting resiliently every odd coming on its way and striding ahead with the resolution to shine brighter in the future. It is achieving fast progress in every field, which has been possible due to the able leadership of the country that not only resiliently fights against every odd but also converts crisis into an opportunity for the prosperity of the nation.

Setting new goals and then passing on the benefits of it to the people at the fringes of society has set new precedence. India is scripting a new chapter of development in the last eight years.

“My ‘Concept of India’ is not only based on tolerance but it happily incorporates the diversity of views. In which the sensibility of every person is respected. The central principle of the ‘Concept of India’ is created from truth, peace, and non- violence. Our scriptures teach of ‘Satyamev Jayate’, which means that truth is victorious. I am committed to an India where the wheel of justice spins swiftly and equitably for every citizen of India, irrespective of class, caste, or creed. An India where injustice has no legal or moral legitimacy,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At present, over 700 schemes are being run by the Central government in the country. These include new schemes with a long-term outlook, as well as the earlier ones, which have been implemented with extensive reforms. The magnitude of it could be understood from the fact that on average, the present Central government has come up with a new scheme or modified previous schemes with reforms almost every fourth day in the last eight years. These schemes have benefited every section of the society and are playing a decisive role in making every citizen strong and self-reliant as well as making the nation Aatmanirbhar.

Today, the country is working fast for the Har Ghar Jal Mission. In just two-and-a-half years of Jal Jeevan Mission, more than 9 crore families have started getting water from taps. So far, more than 75,000 health-wellness centres have been set up. Now work is being done exclusively on developing the network of good hospitals

and modern labs at the block level. Thousands of hospitals in the country are now also having their own oxygen plants.

In the last eight years, India has emerged as a world leader. Amidst the Russia-Ukraine, crisis India undertook the operation Ganga, at Glasgow during COP26 it became the voice of the developing nations while at the global platforms such as United Nations, BIMSTEC, G20 all eyes were on India to know its stand on various issues.

With the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India was the first to lend its helping hands to neighbours and other countries of the world in times of crisis. During the Covid crisis, India emerged as the pharmacy to the world. India has emerged as a trusted global partner in the last eight years while at the same time there has been a rapid transformation in the country with the active participation of the masses in the various schemes of the central government. The mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas” has now become the motto of the development of the nation and society.

Technology is at the core of the success of the existing central government schemes. The importance of connecting schemes with technology can also be understood from the fact that for the first time in the country, it is possible that the people at the fringes of society also become a direct beneficiary of government schemes.

The benefits of many schemes started in the last eight years have reached crores of poor. From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, all these schemes have become very popular with ordinary citizens. The country is progressing much faster than before. But this journey does not end here. The country has to utilise its full potential. With this resolve, India has started the journey of ‘Amrit Kaal’ where 100 per cent of villages have roads, 100 per cent of families have bank accounts, 100 per cent of beneficiaries should have Ayushman Bharat cards, and 100 per cent of eligible persons have the gas connection under Ujjwala scheme. Be it the government’s insurance scheme, pension scheme, or housing scheme, every person who is entitled to it has to be linked. Efforts have been taken to link roadside vendors with the banking system through the Svanidhi scheme.

Science and technology have become such a tool for the development of a new India that administrative reforms, rail reforms, providing uninterrupted electricity supply, curbing corruption, tax transparency, GST, One Nation-One Tax, Skill India, Startup India, Digital India, steps taken in interest of farmers-women, from changes in the education sector to defence modernization and decades of pending projects are being realised.

20220602-125610