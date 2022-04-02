INDIA

India marching ahead towards Ramrajya, TN Guv

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has said that India is marching ahead towards the goal of Ramrajya envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was delivering the inaugural address of the 69th Ram Navami celebrations in Chennai organised by Sri Ram Samaj and described Sri Ram as an icon of India’s shared cultural spirituality. The Tamil Nadu Governor said that lessons from the life of Sri Ram are ideal values for all to imbibe.

R.N. Ravi said that Mahatma Gandhi invoked the idea of Ramrajya to unite the country against colonial rule and said that as an ideal son, brother, friend, and king, Sri Ram teaches us the value of mutual love and respect.

Sri Ram Samaj president S. Ravichandran and others participated in the function.

20220402-175402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Weather to remain clear in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

    Navy ship reaches Mangalore port with Oxygen from Bahrain, others on...

    Delhi CM inaugurates 12,430 smart classrooms in govt schools

    Goa hospitals running out of beds, warns Health Minister