In a blunt attack on the ruling dispensation over India’s low ranking in the latest World Happiness Index, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that the country may soon top the ‘Hate’ and ‘Anger’ charts.

“Hunger Rank: 101, Freedom Rank: 119, Happiness Rank: 136. But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts!,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted, sharing a picture of the World Happiness Report (2022) issued by the United Nations Sustainable Development SOlutions Network.

The World Happiness Report is a publication of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, powered by the Gallup World Poll data.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the World Happiness Report, which uses global survey data to report how people evaluate their own lives in more than 150 countries around the world.

According to the report, India has this year improved its position by three ranks and currently stands at 136th position.

As per the report, for the fifth year in a row, Finland took the top spot as the happiest country in the world, while Denmark continues to occupy the second place, with Iceland up from fourth place last year to third this year. Switzerland is placed fifth, followed by the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

