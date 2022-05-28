India pulled off a stunning 2-1 win in the Hero Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s match against Japan at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium, here on Saturday.

Manjeet (8′), and Pawan Rajbhar (35′) starred for India, scoring the two goals for the team. Takuma Niwa (18′) scored the sole goal for Japan in the match.

The match started with Japan earning an early Penalty Corner, but Yoshiki Kirishita’s dragflick went wide off the mark. Raiki Fujishima struck the ball into the back of the nets in the next minute, but the umpire had blown his whistle before the shot was taken due to an infringement in the lead-up, and the goal was disallowed.

Manjeet showcased individual brilliance from the left flanks in the 8th minute, as he broke through Japan’s defence to give India a 1-0 lead. Nilam Sanjeep Xess had a chance to double India’s lead from a Penalty Corner as the first quarter came to an end.

