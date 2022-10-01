A 33-member core group of probables for the national hockey camp starting October 3 to prepare for the Pro League 2022-2023 season opener in Bhubaneswar was announced on Saturday, with almost the big names figuring in the list.

The Indian team will take on New Zealand and Spain in double-header matches to be played at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The core group includes experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak and Pawan. Defenders Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, Sanjay, Manjeet and Sumit have been included in the list along with midfielders Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal and Pawan Rajbhar.

Forwards Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Maninder Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, S.Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh have been named in the core group.

Chief coach Graham Reid said, “The Pro League 2022/23 will give us insights into the areas that require work ahead of the Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. The matches against Spain and New Zealand are important outing for us and the players are upbeat and excited about the upcoming months of hockey. We have chosen some fresh names in the core group who have shown great potential and are eager to perform when given a chance.”

In their opening match on October 28, India will take on New Zealand. They will play Spain next on October 30. India will play their next double-header game against New Zealand on November 4 followed by their second match against Spain on November 6. The team will move to Bhubaneswar on October 21 after a three-week camp in SAI, Bengaluru.

