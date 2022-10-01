SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

India names 33 probables for Hockey Pro League season opener

NewsWire
0
0

A 33-member core group of probables for the national hockey camp starting October 3 to prepare for the Pro League 2022-2023 season opener in Bhubaneswar was announced on Saturday, with almost the big names figuring in the list.

The Indian team will take on New Zealand and Spain in double-header matches to be played at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The core group includes experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak and Pawan. Defenders Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, Sanjay, Manjeet and Sumit have been included in the list along with midfielders Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal and Pawan Rajbhar.

Forwards Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Maninder Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, S.Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh have been named in the core group.

Chief coach Graham Reid said, “The Pro League 2022/23 will give us insights into the areas that require work ahead of the Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. The matches against Spain and New Zealand are important outing for us and the players are upbeat and excited about the upcoming months of hockey. We have chosen some fresh names in the core group who have shown great potential and are eager to perform when given a chance.”

In their opening match on October 28, India will take on New Zealand. They will play Spain next on October 30. India will play their next double-header game against New Zealand on November 4 followed by their second match against Spain on November 6. The team will move to Bhubaneswar on October 21 after a three-week camp in SAI, Bengaluru.

20221001-143603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asia Cup hockey: Malaysia and South Korea make winning start

    Hockey Men’s Junior WC: Odisha Sports Minister reviews preparedness

    National Games will unearth new talent, says Hockey India president Dilip...

    Need to stay calm to think clearly: Hockey forward Navneet