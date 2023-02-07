India need to make 10X and more investments in Sport Science & Research to inculcate a sports culture that promotes healthy living, active lifestyle and ensures excellence is achieved by design, said sports scholar Aman Dhall in his post-budget analysis.

While hailing India’s Union Budget for 2023-24 for allocating Rs 13 crore for National Centre of Sports Science and Research, the team owner of Gurgaon InCredibles at LastManStands said it’s a great start but to match what developed countries invest for achieving “sporting excellence by design, 10X and more spends are required”.

There was no mention of sports in the Finance Minister’s budget speech this time. However, the budget estimates of the government indicated that the focus is on boosting the Khelo India scheme, started with the purpose of improving mass as well youth participation in sports and promoting sporting excellence.

“A better view on how these funds will boost the sporting infrastructure, talent development and overall ecosystem, will depend upon where these funds are further allocated and spent. It would be best for India’s sport development and future sporting excellence that grassroots infrastructure and women in sport get more funds out of this allocated outlay,” he said.

He praised the government for providing funds to NADA directly. “This will ensure sporting integrity is well-protected for India, under an independent supervision. This will also help our apex national sports body, SAI, focus on its core purpose of elite athlete training and management for sporting excellence,” he said.

