Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday agreed to work closely towards post-pandemic recovery.

The two met on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit at the UK’s Glasgow, and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including in the context of ongoing efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic.

They noted the excellent cooperation between India and Nepal during the pandemic, particularly through the supply of vaccines, medicines, and medical equipment from India to Nepal as well as by ensuring the free flow of goods across the borders.

This was the first meeting of Modi with Deuba after the telephone conversation between them in July this year when Deuba assumed office.

