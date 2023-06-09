BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India, Newzealand hold round table meeting, agree to work on areas of mutual interests

NewsWire
0
0

India and New Zealand have held the first round table joint meeting, where both the sides acknowledged the huge potential in a mutual partnership and the need for bringing in synergy for enhanced economic relations in areas of mutual interest.

They arrived at a common understanding that there is a need to work beyond any free trade agreement and explore other areas where both can complement each other.

The deliberations took place on Thursday in the national capital with the

industry and industry associations.

It was co-chaired by the additional secretary in the commerce ministry, Rajesh Agarwal and high commissioner of New Zealand in India, David Pine.

Looking at the present quantum of bilateral trade between the two countries, both sides acknowledged the huge potential in India and New Zealand partnership and the need for bringing in synergy for enhanced economic relations in areas of mutual interest, official sources said.

It was a common understanding that there is a need to work beyond any free trade agreement and explore other areas where both can complement each other, they added.

The discussions also focussed on taking forward the objectives of the joint trade committee (JTC), formed under the bilateral trade agreement of 1986.

20230609-125005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Banks write off Rs 10L cr in last 5 FYs

    Centre receives Rs 903 cr as dividend from Indian Railway Finance...

    Possibility of rival bids for Go Airlines? It is a hypothetical...

    Real GDP to grow at around 9.5% in FY22: SBI Ecowrap