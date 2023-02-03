The Indian Army will conduct tailor made courses in various contemporary subjects at its premier training establishments and deploy a training team to Cambodia, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Lieutenant General Hun Manet, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, along with a delegation is presently visiting India (February 2-4). This is the maiden visit to India by any Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army.

Manet was accorded a ceremonial reception and guard of honour at the South Block lawns after which he called on Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande.

During the meeting, General Pande reaffirmed India’s support to Cambodia by offering customised training modules for the Royal Cambodian Army, while Lt Gen Manet announced the schedule for the conduct of the first army-to-army staff talks in Cambodia.

Both the chiefs signed the terms of reference for staff talks and exchanged customised training folders.

Earlier, Lt Gen Manet commenced his visit by paying tributes to the fallen heroes of the Indian armed forces by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

He also called on Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and was briefed on Indian indigenous defence equipment manufacturing eco-system by the Department of Defence Production (DDP) and the Army Design Bureau.

He later called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri.

On Saturday, Lt Gen Manet is scheduled to visit the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre in Delhi Cantt, where he will witness the training of Agniveers along with a display of indigenous defence equipment. He is also scheduled to call on General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, prior to his departure from Delhi.

The Defence Ministry said that India and Cambodia have shared centuries old cultural, religious and people-to-people connect. Cambodia remains a key partner in India’s Act East policy. Both the nations share cordial relations in the field of defence and security.

