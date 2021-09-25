India is on track to achieve Paris Agreement’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) limit of 40 per cent installed power capacity from non-fossil sources, and will be able to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33-35 per cent over 2005 levels by 2030, said Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba.

The minister was addressing an event on ‘Ambition to Impact: Opportunities for Global Collaboration in India’s Clean Energy Economy’ at the United Nations High-Level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE).

The event was co-organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York, and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) on Friday.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of India to the UN, T.S. Tirumurti said in a video message, “India is aiming to deliver universally accessible and sustainable energy at rational prices through several citizen-centric measures. India is constantly engaging with international communities through global initiatives to achieve its targets.”

According to an official communique, “The webinar showcased India’s efforts to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda through a citizen-centric energy transition and focused on enhancing the speed of India’s clean energy deployment through global collaboration. It discussed the multilateral efforts required for this transition through conducive international policies, co-development of technologies, pooled finances for demonstrations, and investments to create markets and scale up deployment.”

Expressing strong support for India’s clean energy and climate action initiatives, the Ambassador of Brazil, Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, and the Ambassador of Denmark, Freddy Svane, talked about ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation with India with targeted focus on the field of renewable energy.

Both Brazil and Denmark are UN Global Champions for Energy Transition.

