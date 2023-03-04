INDIASPORTS

India Open Shooting: Aakanksha, Karan crowned champions

NewsWire
0
0

Aakanksha Bansal of the CISF and Karan Sehrawat of Haryana, were crowned champion of champions at the ongoing 11th India Open Shooting Championship, winning the 10m air pistol competition for women and men respectively at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR), here on Saturday.

While Aakanksha clinched a close gold medal match over Uttar Pradesh’s Yashika Goel 17-15, Karan was a 16-8 winner over Uttarakhand’s Akshit Chauhan.

Aakanksha shot 570 in her qualification round to finish second overall in the field of 33 and then 145.4 in the knockout round, for a shot at the title.

On the other hand, Karan was third in his qualification round with a score of 573 and then shot 152.1 in the knockout round enroute to the title.

20230304-230401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP will give momentum to India’s growth story: Modi

    Man-eater tiger dodges hunter, flees with goat bait

    Only you can own your body: Artist Nikhil Chopra

    My ruling has been continuously disregarded: RS chairman