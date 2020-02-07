India opt to bowl against NZ in 2nd ODI (Toss)

Auckland, Feb 8 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday won the toss and elected to field in the second ODI against New Zealand at the Eden Park.

Both the teams have made two changes to their teams which played in Hamilton.

India have brought in Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

For New Zealand, Mark Chapman and Kyle Jamieson have replaced Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner.

Team India need to win this game to keep the ongoing three-match series alive.

Playing XI:

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Hamish Bennett

–IANS

aak/vin