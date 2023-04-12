India blanked hosts Uzbekistan 3-0 in their second group match of the Asia/Oceania Group I in the Billie Jean King Cup 2023, the team tennis tournament being held here.

India, who are gunning for a place in the Playoffs stage, had started their campaign with a 2-1 win against Thailand on Tuesday, blanked Uzbekistan 3-0 thanks to top singles player Ankita Raina, who led the team from the front.

With their second successive win, India are at the top of Group 1 standing along with Japan with three ties yet to be played. India will play China on Thursday followed by matches against South Korea and Japan.

India started with Rutuja Bhosle taking the court for the first match against Uzbekistan. The Indian star from Pune fought back after losing the first set to lose beat 16-year-old Sabrina Olimjanova 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Ankita Raina, India’s top women’s player who is ranked No. 221 in WTA Rankings, made it 2-0when she defeated world No. 991 Sevil Yuldasheva 6-4, 6-2.

Ankita bagged the all-crucial third break of the first set after 4-4 and went on to take the first set despite squandering six of the nine breakpoint opportunities in the first set.

In the second set, Ankita took a 4-0 lead upfront and then held her serves to win the match in one hour and 19 minutes.

The young Indian pair of Sahaja Yamlapalli and Vaidehi Chaudhari then ensured India keep a crucial clean slate against Uzbekistan by winning the doubles match against teenagers Ominahon Valihanova and Maftunabonu Kahramonova 6-1, 6-0.

The top two teams at the end of Group I ties will be promoted to the playoff stage of the Billie Jean King Cup, formerly the Fed Cup.

Teams finishing fifth and sixth will be relegated to Group II. The third and fourth-placed teams will keep their positions in Group I.

