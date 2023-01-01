INDIA

India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between both the nations.

The details of nuclear installations were exchanged through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad.

The agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988 and came into force on January 27, 1991, provides that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the 1st of January of every calendar year.

This is the 32nd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992.

