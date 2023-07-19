Wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel emphasised the storied history and enthralling nature of the India-Pakistan rivalry. India A will take on Pakistan A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, on Wednesday.

Dhruv perceives a standout performance in this match as a significant accomplishment due to the fierce competition between the two nations.

Speaking to Star Sports, the wicket-keeper batter also said, “India-Pakistan has always been a rivalry, like it gives a different level of thrill”. He also added that, “If anyone plays a good game in this match, it looks like a big achievement for them because it’s the India- Pakistan match.”

Yash Dhull, the dependable right-handed batsman, openly acknowledges the pressure that inevitably accompanies such a high-stakes encounter.

However, he asserts their resolve to effectively handle the pressure, either by embracing the joy of the game or remaining focused under the weight of expectations. Their ultimate goal is to perform at their peak, irrespective of the result.

“Pressure will be there for no doubt, but we just have to find the ways out to handle it. Whether we will handle it by enjoying the game or we will take the pressure and thus as a result fail to deliver our best, it totally depends upon us.”

He added that, “We will enjoy our game like it’s a normal game and also we will not think about the results.”

