SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

India penalised 60% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI win over New Zealand

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian team has been fined 60 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be three overs short of the target, with time allowances taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Rohit Sharma accepted the offence and the subsequently proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, third umpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal levelled the charge.

Coming to the match, India won a closely-fought contest against New Zealand by 12 runs in the ODI series opener. For India, opener Shubman Gill became the youngest player to score a double century in men’s ODIs through his 208 from 149 balls, propelling the side to 349/8.

In reply, New Zealand were down and out on 131/6. All-rounder Michael Bracewell hit 12 fours and ten sixes in his 78-ball 140 while adding 162 off just 102 balls for the seventh wicket with Mitchell Santner, who made 57 off 45 balls.

But India bounced back by taking the remaining four wickets to bowl out New Zealand for 337 and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The sides will next face each other in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium, hosting its first international match, in Raipur on January 21.

20230120-132802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan greats Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi say Sri Lanka played...

    Ponting slams Burns for not showing desperation while taking a single...

    India cricket teams enter quarantine in Southampton, confirms BCCI

    IPL 2022: Rahul, Hooda fifties propel Lucknow to 195/3 against Delhi