India, Philippines joint commission on bilateral cooperation meets, Jaishankar calls it productive and comprehensive

India and Philippines on Thursday concluded a “productive and comprehensive” meeting of the 5th Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), which focussed on enhancing contacts and broadening cooperation.

“Just concluded a productive and comprehensive meeting of the 5th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation with @SecManalo. Our talks covered enhancing contacts and broadening cooperation as we head towards the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic ties,” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted after the discussions.

“Our agenda today covered defence, maritime security, counter-terrorism and transnational crimes. As also our growing economic ties, including in trade & investments; development cooperation; health & pharma; tourism; air services; agriculture; fintech; science and technology and space cooperation,” he also tweeted.

Both India and Philippines noted the importance of greater people to people ties, specifically in tourism and education sectors.

“Recognised our strong collaboration in ASEAN and in multilateral forums. As Indo-Pacific countries, underlined our strong convergence on key issues,” Jaishankar said.

While Jaishankar led the Indian side, the Philippines side was led by Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Enrique Manalo. Manalo is visiting India from June 27-30 at the invitation of Jaishankar to co-chair 5th India-Philippines JCBC.

