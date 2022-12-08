BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

India poised to become AI innovation garage of the world: IBM’s Sandip Patel

NewsWire
0
0

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is steadily on the rise globally and India is well poised to lead the AI revolution and establish itself as an AI innovation garage of the world, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia, said here on Thursday.

Over the past two years, AI has helped businesses ease the strain of workforce dislocation, supply chain challenges, IT incidents and customer service interruptions, etc.

According to IBM’s ‘Global AI Adoption Index 2022’, 57 per cent of IT professionals in India report that their organisation has actively deployed AI in their business, and over a quarter (27 per cent) indicate that their firm is exploring the use of AI.

“As digitisation in India continues to deepen, companies are eager to deploy AI and automation capabilities at scale to drive innovation and competitiveness,” said Patel during the company’s ‘AI Day’ event.

“As one of the fastest-growing economies, the world’s largest community of developers and a large start-up ecosystem, India is well poised to lead the AI revolution and establish itself as an AI innovation garage of the world,” he emphasised.

With the right AI-powered automation processes and team in place, intelligent automation will optimise business and IT processes across all industries and combat the growing skills gap to create a deeper focus on higher value work.

According to IBM, AI will also improve its knowledge over time to better understand cybersecurity threats and cyber risk by consuming billions of data artifacts.

“AI has truly come into its own in the past few years, especially with self-driving cars, chatbots, and digital assistants. A robust ecosystem for AI is being built in India, and it is a matter of pride to be part of this revolution,” said Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President, Technology, IBM India and South Asia.

When deployed appropriately, AI and Automation can transform government services, education, healthcare, and business interactions with customers in the upcoming techade.

“AI will scale and move from an operational ‘benefit’ to an essential element in business growth and modernisation,” he noted.

In 2023, AI will continue its impact on the consumer care journey with more personalised and fully realised interactions.

Conversational AI with expressions and emotions along with the voice of choice will bring in the personalisation needed for making digital transformation possible, according to IBM.

For India to achieve its $5 trillion GDP target by FY27, businesses must draw a significant correlation between AI maturity and its growth trajectory.

“To harness the power of AI and data, we need to measure the E-IQ (Enterprise Intelligence Quotient) of a business. E-IQ assesses an enterprise’s current intelligence infusion level and provides capabilities for stepping up its intelligence quotient,” said Rahul Deshpande, Global Practice Delivery Head and Business Solutions Head for AI Solutions Practice, Wipro.

20221208-143205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biocon Biologics to Acquire Viatris’ biosimilar assets

    RBI looking at phased implementation strategy to launch digital currency

    Tata Motors to raise passenger vehicle prices

    Growth momentum loses steam in Nov 2021: ICRA