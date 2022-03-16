INDIA

India producing 81% of lithium ion batteries for e-vehicles: Govt

By NewsWire
0
0

India has been producing 81 per cent of Lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles in the country, Road Transports and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Noting that the electric vehicle is a success story, he told the Rajya Sabha, in response to a question, that there has been a substantial increase in electric vehicles in India – from 24,600 in 2020, to over 49,500 now.

Gadkari also said that several startups in the country are also working on alternate battery technologies.

Following the line of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ he told the house that the government will reduce imports and within two years, the use of clean fuel, alternative fuel, and bio-fuel will increase in the country.

To CPI-M member John Brittas who asked about the Centre’s model policy to promote EVs, Gadkari said that GST rate for EVs are only five percent. He also said that the alternative power sources should be focused upon.

Calling “green hydrogen” the fuel for the future, he noted that it is being used across Europe.

Responding to Congress lawmaker Jairam Ramesh’s question if the government has a plan to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles in the country over the next few years, Gadkari said that the government has launched scrapping policy to tackle the issue.

He further said the shift towards electric vehicles would be a natural choice of people because of its benefits financially as well as it being good for the environment. However, he also said that he would not commit any target towards the phase-out but the scenario will change in three years.

20220316-181603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.