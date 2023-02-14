Top experts in the fisheries sector, who are currently taking part in a global symposium here, pitched for the development of a regional marine fisheries platform for the Bay of Bengal region to deal with the issues in the sector, while India proposed the setting up of a virtual marine fisheries academy for the region.

While presenting India’s views, G. Sugumar, Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Fisheries University, proposed a virtual marine fisheries academy for the Bay of Bengal region.

“Through this funded doctoral and post-doctoral programmes, multi-country research project, and increased student exchange programmes can all be done for the betterment of the fisheries sector in the region,” said Sugumar.

The meeting also pointed out that a series of issues, including climate change, are posing threat to the fisheries sector globally and to tackle this, the experts proposed stronger research collaboration among the rim countries of the Bay of Bengal region for the betterment of marine wealth and livelihood of small-scale fishers in the region.

This region contributes about 21 per cent of global seafood production and is home to the largest conglomeration of the small-scale fisheries sector.

But a range of issues such as climate change, marine pollution, overfishing, and oil spill are plaguing the fisheries sector in this area.

Rudrendra Tandon, Additional Secretary (BIMSTEC), Ministry of External Affairs, said the lack of adequate scientific knowledge in the region is a concern, and India’s intention is to support networking of scientific institutions between the member countries.

“The trans boundary nature of the issues in the region requires all the countries to come together and plan collaborative programmes, including knowledge sharing and student exchange,” said Tandon.

Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary in the Department of Fisheries, said the country is committed to protect the interest of small-scale fishers.

“The Bay of Bengal region is rich with highly prospective marine wealth and offers livelihood to many small-scale fishermen. Collaboration among the littoral countries is vital for managing the resources and protecting the income of this community,” said Swain.

The symposium was organised by the Bay of Bengal Programme-Inter Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) and the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), an international non-profit organisation.

